An evangelist has given reasons as to why it is not advisable for a young lady to get married at 23

According to him, many ladies do not have a clear view of their path in life and will come off as a simple girl to any man they marry at 23

He went on to give an age he feels is ideal for women to get married and also extended marriage advise to male folks

An evangelist identified as Steven Ricky has appealed to ladies to stop getting married in their early 20s.

Evangelist Steven said at 23, many ladies have not gained the wisdom to read men, analyse their character or even find their path in life.

The evangelist advised against getting married at 23. Photo Credit: Chuck Savage

Source: Getty Images

He said marrying at 23 is a big risk for those ladies as they make themselves pawns in the hands of their husbands.

On the advisable marriage age, he told ladies to wait till their late 20s. In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Instead, wait till late 20's when your personality as a woman has formed to a good extend. This way you will have a clear view of your path in life, and any man dating you will know what he is dealing with...

"By 28 you'll have gained enough wisdom to read men and analyse their character. 95% chances you will marry a different person than you would have married 5 years earlier.

"I'm not talking about the individual partner, but the type of person you will be looking for will have changed so much. Your awareness of yourself will have increased and with it a clear sense of the kind of partner you need. You'll also have built yourself up financially..."

For men, he said they should marry when they feel financially and mentally ready and pegged the marriage age at 27 to 35.

Reactions on social media

Grace Decca said:

"There are some people where right up to their 30s,they are still very immature , irresponsible and nt financial able so age does not matter all wat matters is love and understanding of both partners."

Patience Osaruwense Owolafe said:

"This advice is good but na this kind advice make some women unmarried at 40 bcos they already turned down potential suitors that was ready when they were young.

"Age is a number.

"Maturity matters d most.

"That's y is important to marry a man that loves your growth and suppport your dream."

Nneka Obi said:

"Odiegwu… oga it doesn’t work that way. The point is to ask God for divine direction. Some that married late have fallen into wrong marriages.''

Marytessy Chisom said:

"I tnk God he saved me from early marriage around that kind 22_23 years ,hmmm I don't think I would have had the mind of my own, is good for a lady to be matured mentally, emotional financially before entering marriage .from 24years and above is a perfect age . By then u already know what u want and have a mind of ur own.i know age is just a number but it really have a lot to contribute in ones life."

Ephraim Alkali Laima said:

"You have a point but a blanket suggestion for marriage at 28 and above for all ladies is never feasible. The idea of building a career is good but some simply don't have the means to train themselves and marriage seem to be a great way to hang on. In all love, respect for each other no Matter the situation in the Lord will help us succeed."

Nigerian lady who married a younger hubby shows him off

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had shown off her husband who is very much younger.

The woman, who hails from Ebonyi, stated this as she showed off her husband who is 18 years younger than her, and is from Anambra.

She showed him off on TikTok via a cute video, saying that their relationship has received insults from people but her man still loves her. Her clip went viral and sent social media users into a frenzy.

Source: Legit.ng