A funny Nigerian preacher known for fierce street envangelism has made an appearance at a comedy show

Many people are of the opinion that the man is finally embracing his real talent because his preaching made people to laugh

The gospel video which is currently trending on social media now has over 11,000 likes due to how hilarious it is

Popular Nigerian preacher known for very fierce street envangelism has attended a comedy show.

The man popularly called Pastor Fire showed up at the event and his presentation turned out as hilarious as expected.

The preacher popularly called Pastor Fire made an appearance at a comedy show. Photo credit: TikTok/@joyce_andrielly_j and @iam_engrhizzo.

Known for telling people about how they will be burn in hell if they fail to repent, Pastor Fire made the same firebrand preachements at the show.

Bedecked in a flowing red suit, the man was also carrying his famous bag which is always slouched over his arm.

Video of Pastor Fire preaching at a comedy show

Pastor Fire mounted the rostrum and his audience could not keep it together because of the fierceness and funny nature of his message.

The venue of the said show is not yet known, but he has been hailed for finally embracing comedy which appears to be his calling too.

As of Friday, December 30, the hilarious video posted by @joyce_andrielly_j had been liked over 11,000 times.

Watch the video below:

Reactings from TikTok users

@Endy said:

"This man don dey go show ooo ‘fire go damage your y*ansh."

@Clement reacted:

"Now this is what they call helping. Who ever took this man to such a platform will not run down."

@Chima said:

"Is he now using the preaching for jokes."

@TitiQueens reacted:

"This man don make ooo... aleast is useful to himself."

@Grace_Ville said:

"Everyone was waiting for the ASHAWO part."

@Danielprecious reeacted:

"This man don begin catch cruise with his preaching."

@Alimamy Conteh390 said:

"They lied to him and bring him to a show."

