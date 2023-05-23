A man has said he has sirred a total of four children with different women who he calls his baby mamas

According to him, he is making plans to marry one of them, but the one he loves is not too beautiful

The man disclosed that he was scared that if he married the one he loved, he might end up cheating on her because of her looks

A man disclosed that he has four babies from different mamas and has decided to marry only one of them.

The man stated that it is only one of them that he truly loves and wishes to settle down with.

The man says he is afraid of cheating on the woman he has chosen to marry. Photo credit: Getty Images/Luis Alvarez and Twitter/jon_d_doe.

Source: UGC

He has declared his intention to marry the one he loves but said the woman is not too beautiful.

In an anonymous message he sent, posted by @jon_d_doe, the man said he was scared that he would cheat on the woman because of her physical appearance.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The message reads:

"I have four kids with different women and I only have feelings for one of my baby mamas. But she is the least beautiful among them. I'm afraid that if I marry her, I might be tempted to cheat. Please, how important is looks in marriage?"

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users as man reveals plan to marry baby mama, cheat on her

@Adunniolaide02 said:

"Gbam! What I was telling a colleague yesterday when she said her friend married a man that has two baby mamas. I said she should expect anything also so she told me it’s a marriage of convenience, not love. I kept quiet immediately."

@Pb_Jason said:

"The thing about marriage is everything, every little thing is important. If you can't stay without cheating while you date, you definitely can't when you married."

@Ejikehimself said:

"Just say you can’t control yourself. Which one is you might be tempted to cheat. As if you no go still cheat if you marry a beautiful girl."

After filing for divorce from her husband, lady gets pregnant

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man got his wife pregnant despite filing for divorce.

The man kept visiting his wife at her new place after she moved out of their house.

The story went viral and got many people talking on Twitter.

Source: Legit.ng