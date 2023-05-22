"Is This Real?" Plus-size Lady in Lilac Gown Shakes Waist While Dancing in Public, Video Goes Viral on TikTok
- An 11 seconds wedding video showed a plus-size lady shaking her waist as she danced happily among other women
- In the video posted by @the_gallery_studios, the lady clearly stood out from the rest of the dancers because of her size and beauty
- TikTok users found the video to be very enjoyable, and they took to the comment section to heap praises on the lady
Thousands of people on TikTok have seen the video of a lady who danced during a wedding.
The short dance video, which has turned many heads, was posted on the platform by @the_gallery_studios.
In the video, which lasted only 11 seconds, the plus-sized lady stole the show during the wedding dance.
Lady steals show during wedding ceremony
She was not the only dancer seen in the video, as other ladies filed out and danced in a line around the arena.
Apart from the fact that her size made her stand out from the rest, her dancing pattern was also unique.
She was shaking her waist in a way that corresponded with the music, and even her co-dancers noticed her.
The lady, dressed in a simple lilac-coloured maxi dress with a small train behind, was truly a beauty to behold.
TikTok users who have seen her dance in the video found it very satisfying to watch.
Watch the video below:
Reactions from TikTok users as chubby lady dances at wedding
@sumayyahtrixah said:
"Blue Baby was like. is this real? Or Godoro extravaganza."
@Ally Heri commented:
"If this is the mother-in-law, just imagine the wife talking."
@user3856268227014 reacted:
"The one in the blue dress shows the vibe of mamaaaa."
@Malta said:
"I can see my future wen I grow up."
@evolve said:
"You got all the blessings darling."
@Linda Dan Ugorji said:
"The backyard plenty."
Chubby lady who danced at wedding goes viral
