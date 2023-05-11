A bridesmaid and groomsman have taken over social media with a video of their dance as they jumped on the dance floor with full energy

Impressive abilities were displayed by the groomsman, who perfectly matched the energy of the bridesmaid

Social media had exciting things to say as they expressed their delight at how the pair understood their assignment

Bridesmaid and Groomsman have impressed many on TikTok as they were captured in an adorable video of them grooving to an intriguing Nigerian song.

In the video shared by @teamdfams shows what seems to be a dancing competition between the bridesmaids and groomsmen at a wedding reception.

Bridesmaid, groomsman light up wedding event with energetic dance steps. Photo credit: TikTok/@teamdfams

Source: TikTok

The MC could be heard introducing the pair to the dance floor, the groomsman sure came prepared as he started to show his “leg work” skills while being hyped by the MC.

Bridesmaids and groomsmen cheer as mates scatter dance floor

Other bridesmaids and groomsmen surrounded them as they competed, each trying to outdo the other. The groomsmen wore black tuxedos, while the bridesmaids wore a brown coloured gowns with love-shaped matching sunglasses.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The audience cheered them as they danced and also captured the moment on their phones.

After the dance ended, the MC thanked them and asked the audience who was a better dancer; they responded in unison, “HE”.

Netizens who saw the video could not stop praising the groomsman for his energetic dance skills; others also suggested he should be awarded a job well done. A particular user in the comment section @jemimah301 pointed out from the video a woman in green attire, who was also dancing to the song.

Watch Video:

The video so far has gathered 24,000 likes and more than a few comments.

Here are some reactions:

@Lizz_beth said:

“This guy understood the assignment.”

@Blessing said:

“oh my goodness, that man is very active and hyper; where is the groomsman award.”

@sunny billions said:

“the groom is amazing, he kills the vibe.”

@BABY_GURL commented:

“the woman in green is just dancing like my mum.”

@Lyna said:

“ I like his vibe.”

Oyinbo Groomsmen Dance to Wizkid’s Soko at a Nigerian Wedding

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that some white groomsmen who danced to Wizkid’s song at a wedding reception had stirred a massive reaction.

In the trending clip, the men were dressed in Nigerian clothes as they opened up on the dance floor with their steps.

A clip made the rounds online showing a group of Oyinbo groomsmen wowing the crowd with their dance moves at a Nigerian wedding.

Source: Legit.ng