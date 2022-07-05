A video making rounds online has captured the moment a bridesmaid walked out of the dance floor during a wedding

Apparently, she was dancing with one of the groomsmen who kept on dancing in a manner she wasn't pleased with

After failed attempts to make him stop dancing in a very hilarious manner, the lady stormed out

A viral video has captured the moment a groomsman danced to a song in a very funny manner.

The groomsman was called on stage to dance with a bridesmaid. Along the line, he began to exhibit some dance moves which she felt was a bit awkward.

A video shared by @nwe on Instagram showed the groomsman bending backwards and twisting his legs in a funny way and the bridesmaid was not so excited about it.

She felt embarrassed by his dancing styles and kept on warning him to stop and dance in a proper manner.

Bridesmaid storms out of dance floor

However, the groomsman failed to listen and she had no other option than to walk out of the stage.

Reacting to the video, @Manofgrace said:

"I was actually embarrassed on the lady's behalf cause which kind dance be that."

@africanwaistline reacted:

"The woman go dey ask herself for her mind - Na this man person go marry like this? He was actually overdoing it Sha."

@georgeofficials_ commented:

"I love the fact that he is just being himself Sha. No be to dey form tush for party. He too get energy."

@dynaekwueme said:

"This one sweeeeeet me. The groomsman is such a stepper ooo."

@nyaknomichael commented:

"Some men are truly very real ooo. It's the way he didn't even care what people might be thinking. He kept on dancing."

