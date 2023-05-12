A video from a wedding ceremony has left many social media users reacting with beautiful comments

The clip captured the moment the bridesmaids proceeded into the hall, each dressed in modestly draped outfits

Several internet users were impressed with their dress choices, commending them for wearing modest ensembles

While skin-baring asoebi dresses remain the order of the day, there are some people who would rather keep things covered.

A video posted by @teandspices, from what appeared to be a northern wedding ceremony, saw the bridesmaids dancing into the hall.

As is common in northern fashion, the ladies were dressed in modest uniform attires featuring draped veils and knotted wrap skirts.

Check out the video below:

Netizens impressed with fashion sense of bridal party

regalflowers.com.ng:

"They look so Regal."

asmeesodangi:

"I wish bridesmaids could be decently dressed all the time."

bunmi.adizah:

"This is so beautiful and pleasing to the Sight,So different from the naked charade everywhere these days."

cakeencounter_ile_ife:

"No exposure of their bodies I wish ladies can learn from this."

gaily_bdesigns:

"They look very classy and decent."

akeredolu___:

"I like the way they are all covered up decently."

house_of_lemot:

"So much dignity and beauty in covering up."

bint_rosululah:

"Modesty is classy. I love this."

