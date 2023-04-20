A Nigerian lady of Igbo descent made her traditional wedding to be one in town with the club-like concept that was introduced

In a lovely manner, men in a costume and ladies bearing wines appeared in a line as they did 'Dorime' for the couple

The lovely video from the occasion amassed massive views on social media as people celebrated the latest couple

Moving away from the norm, an Igbo bride did a nightclub at her traditional wedding by doing 'Dorime.'

Ladies dressed in short black gowns each held wines and followed behind scary-looking men who sported red and black robes with masks.

Nigerian lady does 'Dorime' at her traditional wedding. Photo Credit: @divydove1

Source: TikTok

The 'Dorime' entourage appeared on the scene on a single file as they honoured the couple in a lovely manner. The popular Dorime song played in the background coupled with the usual club-like adulation by a hypeman.

Another scene from the wedding showed the beautiful bride having a nice dance time with her pals and asoebi girls.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Netizens congratulated the lady on the success of her wedding. The TikTok video has gone viral with over 11k views.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

lilbabyfavour said:

"Congratulations."

Kanzi Obioma said:

"@Kanzi Obioma:@Kanzi Obioma::I will keep on congratulating good things till it comes my way happy married life congratulation."

cynti hair beauty said:

"Happy married life, ur new home is blessed.''

dinmalove97 said:

"Congratulations dear..iam next."

ese precious said:

"I tap from ur blessings ohh congratulations."

Parents do 'Dorime' at child's naming ceremony

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian parents had done 'Dorime' at their child's naming ceremony.

In a short video shared by @lindaikejiblog on Instagram, a group of persons in different costumes made their way into the venue's entrance in style. The first person on the line strolled as he held a special effects fog.

He is then followed by a personality with a white mask on an orange jumpsuit and held up a lightened poster that screamed, 'baby Khaleed naming.' Behind them is another person in the same orange overall wear who held up a lightened X sign.

A green masquerade completes the 'Dorime' train for baby Khaleed. Since the Nigerian version of ERA's Ameno went viral, a line in the song 'Dorime' has become a club language to indicate that a personality or group of people are about to spend more money on items than is necessary.

Source: Legit.ng