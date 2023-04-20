A video of a beautiful lady dancing in a stylish ensemble has gone viral, leaving many fashion lovers impressed

In the video, she was seen clad in a gorgeous lilac dress with sheer sleeves and a neckline

In a similar story, a lady got bashed on social media over her inappropriate asoebi dress for a wedding

A lady's decision to opt for a modest yet stylish ensemble has earned her applause on social media.

In a video posted by @asoebibella, the lady, believed to be Ghanaian, was seen showing off her elegant traditional dance moves.

Photos of the wedding guest. Credit: @asoebibella

Source: Instagram

While her smile and moves were captivating, fashion lovers were more enthralled by her choice of ensemble.

She sported a lilac dress with sheer infusion around the neckline and sleeves.

Despite her voluptuous nature around the chest area, the lady kept things covered, and this impressed a lot of people.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of wedding guest

_mz_bee:

"Thank you for covering up, God will bless you…. If na some people get dat type, everything for dey junction."

theonlychioma:

"Ghana tailors, please take your flowerssss."

yh_itschioma:

"Definition of I got it and I can slay sexily without exposing myself."

omosida:

"Decently cover even with her bountiful equipment."

mide_honey_:

"The designer the burst caging is on another level for this volume of bresss."

moke_beauty_touch's profile picture

"I give it to the designer abeg. Anan see fitting."

__habeebaah:

"And she’s super beautiful, her tailor did an awesome job."

toritasha:

"I need a designer like this in my life , they can’t sew corset without the cleavages showing."

Source: Legit.ng