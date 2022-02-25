A child's naming was turned to a club jamboree as Nigerian parents made the most of their marital life's special milestone

The parents did their child's naming ceremony by organizing club-like 'Dorime' at the event's venue

A masked personality in orange overall led the way bearing a lightened poster that read, 'baby Khaleed naming'

A video from a child's naming ceremony has got many people talking by reason of the manner it was organized.

The Nigerian parents caused a stir at the occasion by doing a club 'Dorime' for their newborn.

They turned it to a club Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @lindaikejiblog

Source: Instagram

Dorime in Nigerian clubs

Since the Nigerian version of ERA's Ameno went viral, a line in the song 'Dorime' has become a club language to indicate that a personality or group of personalities are about to spend money on items than is necessary.

And club owners acknowledge the 'Dorime' language by treating the personality making the purchase to a special showing that includes using special effects fog, customer ladies bearing expensive drinks and so forth to deliver the customer's request.

This was the same scenario that played out at the naming ceremony of baby Khaleed.

Baby Khaleed's 'Dorime'

In the short video shared by @lindaikejiblog on Instagram, a group of persons in different customes made their way into the venue's entrance in style.

The first person on the line walked slowly as he held a special effects fog. He is then followed by a personality with a white mask on orange overall wear and held up a lightened poster that screamed, 'baby Khaleed naming.'

Behind them is another person in the same orange overall wear who held up a lightened X sign. A green masquerade completes the 'Dorime' train for baby Khaleed.

Legit.ng gathered that the incident happened in Lagos.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@kingltysleek wrote:

"Most parents just use their children’s celebrations as opportunity to party hard!!"

@fitkems stated:

"No wonder Buhari no dey reason us. Baba go be like “ these people don’t have froblem."

@adenike_joyce remarked:

"Orishirishi , ordinary naming wey we dey manage, e reach una turn everywhere burst."

@denoraofficial opined:

"Work hard, get money and have children you will not hear, you say na oppression."

@zemiraposh thought:

"When there's money in excess, one can do anyhow and be creative. . When there is no money on ground, you go low-key jejely."

