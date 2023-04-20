A groom has become a viral sensation for doing what many regarded as shocking on his wedding day

While speaking into the microphone, the man forgot his bride's name, and that sent guests into a frenzy

Many people who watched the clip excused the man's mistake with funny reasons, but for some netizens, it was a red flag

A groom caused an uproar at his wedding after he surprisingly forgot his bride's name.

A short clip capturing the moment was shared on TikTok by @dopephotographygh and got many people talking.

In the clip, the groom spoke into a microphone and got his wife's first name - Abigail - correctly but stuttered as he tried to remember her last name.

His stuttering led to screams from wedding guests who did not expect the groom to forget such an essential part of the bride on D-day.

The clip has amassed over 92k views as people shared their thoughts on the incident.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

DEERAT said:

"I would be so sad but I won't make it a big deal,he forgot my father's name not mine."

joycelyn236 gavivina said:

"How on earth can u forget your bride's name."

nanakonadukissi said:

"I understand him because he normally calls her baby,or hunny."

PEACHES said:

"This is a BIG RED FLAG... LIKE HOW? CUX EEEIII"

My comment is always right said:

"I remember sitting in an exams room and i forgot how to spell my name on my exam sheet, i couldnt spell my own name."

queenfalI said:

"Eeeeiii what can of pressure will make one forget the love of his life name on such special day,her name should be ringing in his head."

El Glory Glory Hayfo said:

"But why ?? No pressure should let u forgets your wife’s name."

Eugene Amankwaa135 said:

"He could’ve said HIS LAST NAME and it would’ve been cute."

Groom ignores bride and presses his phone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a video of a groom pressing his phone and ignoring the bride.

The first scene of the video showed the cake-cutting ceremony. The bride stood beside the MC while the groom sat on a cosy couch.

The groom was distracted and conversing on his phone when the MC turned to address him. Although it's unclear who the groom was chatting with, internet users agreed that the bride deserved all his focus on such an important day.

