A man's confidence in identifying his wife's voice has left many impressed and laughing after an MC put up a game to entertain guests

In the game, the MC asked the man to sit down and face the opposite direction while he went back to meet some women in the room to call out his name, one at a time

The man left everyone surprised as he was able to identify which voice belonged to his wife with lots of confidence

A recently held wedding did not fail to entertain guests, and many netizens after a game played at the event was shared online by an MC

The MC, mcclement_mfh who was the genius behind the fun, shared it on his Tiktok account. To entertain the guests, he put up an interesting couple voice identification game at the event.

The game proved to be so lively that it left everyone in stitches!

The game started with one of the male guests being asked by the MC to sit down and face the opposite direction. The MC then asked some women in the event to call out his pet name, one at a time, to see if he could identify which voice belonged to his wife.

The women got really into it, calling out all sorts of names - "darling", "honey", "babe", "sweetie."

The man proves to know his wife well

The man proved to know his salt quite well as he refused to fall for the MC trick and some women who tried to deceive him with their voices.

The crowd was impressed and kept laughing at the MC's continued failed attempts to let him guess wrong.

Eventually, his wife stepped forward and called out his pet name, and behold he got it right!

The entire room erupted into laughter and cheers.

Overall, it was a great game that everyone enjoyed, and it definitely added some extra fun to an already joyful occasion.

TikTok users who have seen the video are also thrilled by the man's confidence. They have taken to the video comment section to react to the post in different ways.

Here are some of the reactions from Tiktok users

Nrstim reacted:

he fit mention their name if Dem allow him

Mc Clement · Creator reacted also:

Honestly e too sure for him

micheal commented:

My husband go fail this kind game o cos I get like 12 and half voices

Man sparks laughter on his wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also made a report about a viral TikTok video shared by @djmarkgh.

The video captured the moment a young man refused to make a confession he was instructed to during his wedding. The man suddenly froze and smiled when the pastor asked him to tell his wife: "All that is mine is yours". Many people who sensed the man's hesitance burst into laughter.

After adjusting his attire and looking around for some seconds, the man changed the statement to: "All that is mine is ours". The TikTok video showed the crowd laughing at what the man did. Read more:

