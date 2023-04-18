A video has captured the funny moment a girl competed in a race with her colleagues

In the viral clips, the other girls ran fiercely to outdo one another but the young girl literally jugs behind them as though she was not competing

Many social media users who saw the video found it funny and indicated that what the girl did summed up their philosophy about life

Some group of girls stood together in a green field to compete in a marathon.

In the video, the girls were also wearing the same outfits which indicated that they were in school.

Little girl runs slowly in marathon.

However, when the race started, there was a particular girl among them who did not see the need to outdo her colleagues.

No pressure

She ran behind slowly which amused many people who saw it and it also sparked thoughts about how the actions of the girl portrayed a popular parlance in Nigeria which stated that there is no hurry in life.

The video has gained traction and it has also garnered 100,000 likes at the time of publishing this report.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@kingswell reacted:

"The aim is not to sweat."

@biskado said:

"And she's so unbothered. At your own pace."

@Lelzzz2 wrote:

"OKSALAYO YOU WILL CROSs THE Line"

@Vicky also commented:

"It's the perseverance for me."

@user2033675478742

"I remmember being in that lane, looking and seeing my dad clapping and cheerina for me."

