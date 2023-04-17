A video trending on the social media platform TikTok has shown the crazy length people can go to achieve internet fame

A burial attendee showed great courage as he shared a TikTok clip he made while alone in a car with the coffin

Social media users who watched the clip expressed shock over his action, while some persons knocked him for it

A daring young man, @itsmuiruri, caused a stir on social media as he recorded a TikTok video with a coffin.

The burial attendee happened to be all alone in the same vehicle with the coffin for the occasion and made the most of it.

He filmed the clip with the corpse. Photo Credit: @itsmuiruri

Source: TikTok

According to him, he was determined to attend the burial occasion despite not having transport fare.

In the clip, he used a face filter as he did a velfie fearlessly with the coffin and captioned it:

"When you want to attend an African funeral but you have no transport."

The clip has garnered over 377k views at the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Judith said:

"You get mind oo."

Ifeoma Blossom said:

"POV: He’s the first son of the deceased."

Barbzy said:

"What in the Brother Bernard is going on? Bombastic side eye!!"

Cecilia Sam said:

"Y’all make jokes about everything."

Idk said:

"Chilling with father Bernard."

jenny_mungai said:

"I would do that too... mbona nilipe transport fee ati thao na kuna an empty seat."

Lucky! said:

"My toxic trait is that, I will try to open it to see the person inside."

Jasmine said:

"Am I the only one who prefers riding in the hearse."

T ᥫ said:

"Chilling with the dead huh."

Groom arrives his wedding in a casket

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a groom had arrived at his wedding in a casket.

While the guests and his beautiful bride were waiting, his groomsmen, who acted as pallbearers, brought him in.

In a viral TikTok clip, after setting the casket down at the back of the bride, they opened it and the man gently came out. The wedding, which was held by a riverside, had some guests whipping out their camera phones to capture the moment.

Many people who reacted to the video described it as an unusual wedding. Some said that they would not even participate in such an event.

Source: Legit.ng