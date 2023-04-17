There was chaos at a wedding occasion in Anambra as bees appeared out of the blue and went on a rampage

Guests took to their heels and many others left the event in Okija as the bees attacked everyone in sight

Many blamed the organisers for disregarding traditions and customs, while others downplayed the significance of the bees' attack

A trending video has shown the shocking moment bees attacked guests at a wedding occasion in Okija, Anambra state.

A TikToker named Chukwu Victor Uche shared the clip online expressing shock that ''all these spiritual things still exist."

Describing the event as his worst experience, Victor narrated that the day of the wedding happened to be a market day and as such the marriage should have been postponed.

He said the elders refused to give the bride palm wine to search for her husband as is the custom during Igbo traditional weddings.

Victor said that minutes later, bees appeared and attacked people. He wrote:

"My worst experience so far @okija Anambra state where we went for a gig (traditional wedding )the elders refused to give the lady palm wine to search for her husband ‚because today was their market day

"Behold few minutes later bees from nowhere attacked all the kings meN & it wasn't funny sha."

In the clip, people scampered for safety and could be seen trying to fight off the bees.

Reactions on social media

Oz said:

"I pity the bride, bcos all the blames will goes to her..

"They will keep asking her questions."

Big C said:

"You see this is what am talking about , you knew that day was a market day and they went on with a marriage ceremony,dem go try gods."

chomz _Luv said:

"They should've obeyed rules of the land, tradition is tradition. You can't do contrary to their laws Sorry though."

Am Ella_chioma said:

"I heard bees maybe someone sent a bees to destroy the wedding or ceremony, it must be spiritual."

Mr BLV said:

"Maybe one of the couple provoked someone… the bride maybe don chop one man money and think she’s smart or the groom don go play with one girl so…"

Nkee52 said:

"There are some native people in land. People should never forget mostly in terms of celebrations."

whatapp112 said:

"Why can't they use the juju to correct the leaders."

TEMITOPE said:

"Please does that have this kind of power should go and use them for the Nigerian government."

