A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to proudly showcase her family's house in their hometown

She did a velfie of the place where they prepare food which was made with wood, thatched roof and mud

Many people commended the lady for not faking it and embracing her hometown and gushed over her beauty

A Nigerian lady has got many people talking after she released a clip showing her family's house in the village.

She started from the kitchen-like structure of a thatched roof, mud floor and wood and showed her loved one roasting bush meat.

She showcased the kitchen where they make their meals. Photo Credit: @big_angel_7

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok clip, she and the busy loved one laughed over a funny comment and then she went on to showcase her dad.

The lady's TikTok video was hailed by many people who thought it was nice of her to share what her hometown abode looks like without shame.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many others were captivated by the Igbo lady's physical beauty.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

dpodpo185 said:

"Which side of igbo two of u come from, am looking for a Good wife materials to marry."

Amitex Wigs & accessories said:

"Use ur bone straight money, to build a better kitchen for dem."

user4462636111116 said:

"Your Dady want to go to Ekwekwala,i can hear him saying that."

user Jacozzy said:

"I love you for this."

Ene Chisom said:

"Glad you are not ashamed of where u came from......one day u will make him proud."

user5936365837933 said:

"You should be arrested,why should you be this beautiful all by yourself."

Eminoshe Don said:

"The ending part sweet me die Actress."

breezyfruit said:

"Where are u from Nwaoma sound like Anambra too only u fine like dis."

IfecoMoney said:

"See dis village and she get brothers ooo but she want persn wey don get 8 buildings for Abuja."

Lady flaunts her uncle's yam barn in the village

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had flaunted her uncle's mini yam barn in the village.

The lady named Edu marvelled at the craziness of village life, saying they go to sleep with the yam barn not under any lock as there is no fear of anyone stealing them.

She said that as children they get access to the small yams which are roasted and eaten with palm oil and pepper. She however noted that there is a bigger yam barn.

Source: Legit.ng