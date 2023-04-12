A Nigerian 3rd class degree holder has lamented on social media over his sad experience with a commercial bank

The job seeker said it was quite disappointing for him that he was not considered after the amount he spent in seven days

Social media users offered solutions to him on how to better his lot, while other 3rd class graduates shared their testimonies

For a Nigerian graduate, finishing school with a 3rd class degree has been the clog in the wheels of him getting a decent job.

The frustrated job seeker anonymously cried out on the Facebook group Life rhetorically asking how he can get his degree upgraded.

3rd class graduate expresses his frustration online. Photo Credit: NocholasMcComber

Source: TikTok

According to the political science master's degree holder, he was denied employment in one of the commercial banks.

He said that it breaks his heart because he spent N4k daily for a seven-day training. His post reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"How can I upgrade my 3rd class, I was denied employment in one of the commercial banks. It breaks my heart, spending 4k daily for 7 day training."

His post elicited an outpouring of advice and pity from netizens.

Reactions on social media

Rukayat Ojuolape Alarape said:

"You see this country.

"A friend had 3rd class way back then, after school, she left Nigeria to UK to study.

"She's back here as top oga somewhere.

"Nigeria can rubbish you."

Uzochukwu Oluo said:

"Go to the National Open University , take it seriously and you can get a PGD in one year.

"You can get a masters in less than two years. If you take the two seriously and finish with good grades you’re fine. You can still study for your profession’s certification in-between."

Light Godman said:

"Go for a Post Graduate Diploma. After that, go for your Masters degree. Get certifications and learn relevant skills, too.

"All the best. Cheers!

"#ImLightAndIShine."

Ogundiminegha Akoredele Isaac said:

"Take a conversion programme in a university.

"No matter the skills and certifications, 3rd class limitations can still close some doors.

"Check out for conversion programmes in some universities."

Daphne Ekwuimo said:

"Lmao!

"You should have put in effort in school by being studious.

"There is nothing you can do my darling. It is what it is.

"Chest your 3rd class with pride."

3rd class graduate secures huge employment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 3rd class graduate had secured huge employment.

Olajide narrated how his protege rose to the position of a company manager in a big company, despite graduating from school with a 3rd class.

The young man had performed his NYSC in Olajide's company and was earning little then because it was still a startup. However, the boy was deeply sad. He opened up to Olajide that he graduated with a 3rd class and had fears about his future.

Source: Legit.ng