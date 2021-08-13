A JSS 1 student of Mary Immaculate Secondary School, Ado- Ekiti, Gift Agenoisa, has dragged the school management to court

In her suit, Gift also mentioned the state government and the teaching service commission in Ekiti as defendants

The student demanded N15 million as damages after she was allegedly humiliated and suspended by the principal, Oluwasanmi F.M. for alleged indecent hairdo

Ekiti - The Ekiti commissioner for education, Olabimpe Aderiye, the state teaching service commission, and the government have been charged to court by one Gift Agenoisa, a JSS1 female student of Mary Immaculate Secondary School, Ado- Ekiti.

Gift, in the suit filed at the state high court, claimed that on the order of the principal, Oluwasanmi F.M., also mentioned in the suit, she was ruthlessly beaten on Monday, May 22, for her alleged indecent hairstyle in school after which she fainted but was revived at the police clinic in Ado- Ekiti, Daily Nigerian reports.

The student noted that from the strokes of cane that day, she sustained bruises, life-threatening scars, and bloodstains on her uniform.

Moreover, the plaintiff alleged that since then, she has been denied access to the school by the principal.

She said protest letters were to the wife of the Ekiti governor and some relevant government agencies but to no avail.

For these, Gift, through her lawyer, Timmy Omotoso, is demanding the sum of N15V million as damages and is asking for free access to the school and all its services.

She added that her fundamental rights were infringed upon by the school management which also suspended her.

