A Nigerian man has married a beautiful lady who he met on Twitter in the funniest circumstances

It all started when he commented on the lady's tweet, and they got talking and became serious from that day

They have now tied the nuptials, and he has posted photos on Twitter, sparking a lot of reactions from netizens

A Nigerian man who met a lady on Twitter has taken the relationship to the next level and married her.

In a tweet made on Thursday, March 23, the man identified on Twitter as Tolani narrated how he met his wife.

The couple got married after meeting on Twitter in 2022. Photo credit: Twitter/its_tuxtorlan.

It all started when Jane Adaoma, the lady in question, made a tweet on March 3, 2022, and Tolani commented on the tweet.

Couple who met on Twitter gets married

Jane said in the tweet that she was looking for someone to call her baby. She lamented in the tweet that she had no Val.

She said back then that she was very much single, and in her words, "Single to stupor."

Her tweet generated a response from Tolani, who said there is a possibility that Jane would reject suitors who "shoot their shots."

Fast forward to March 2023, a year later, and the funny conversation on Twitter ended up in a marriage.

After they tied the knot, Tolani tweeted an update:

"So I commented on this woman’s post, and the rest is history. Married the best woman in the world. I love you very much."

Reactions from Twitter users

@Ibikunleadetol1 said:

"You meet her on Twitter, but you did not invite us Twittering to the wedding."

@BazeDsureboy said:

"I hope no be the last girl way get sense for this app you marry bro? Coz some of us comment, even dm, but we found our "dm" for there timeline for "clout" so we stop to dm."

@orobijesu commented:

"Who will comment on my post bayi."

