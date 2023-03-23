A Nigerian businesswoman has tied the knot with her heartthrob whom she met on the social media platform, Twitter

It all started with a tweet she made, which he commented on, and that blossomed into friendship and, subsequently relationship

The duo would eventually break up after three months of dating to reconcile their differences and seal the relationship

An accountant and businesswoman identified as Adaoma has celebrated tying the knot with a man, Tolani, whom she met on Twitter.

The excited lady said that their relationship started on the 11th of March, 2022, after Tolani commented on her tweet.

Adaoma met Tolani on Twitter. Photo Credit: @JennAdaoma

Adaoma attached the tweet, a subsequent one she made and Tolani's responses to them.

She said it was a long ride, and no relationship is perfect as they put in so much work. They broke up three months after they began dating to reconcile on the 7th of July, 2022.

Adaoma added that there were nights of unexplainable tears and fights, but they stuck with each other. She shared pictures from their court wedding on the platform.

Swooned netizens celebrated the couple with kind messages.

See her tweet below:

Social media reactions

@__finniki said:

"Please walk us through the process from comment section to the altar. Explain with worked examples and illustrations. Add the requirements and time duration. Something I can jot down bc this relationship thing don pass my power."

@Francis4thebag said:

"Some of Una go rush enter the CS with the hope say you go catch your own here. Werey go front, nothing Dey here for you."

@HobiJay5 said:

"But I don shoot my shot like 500times for this app mo one enter, e be like say those babe don dey use bulletproof oo my bullet don even finish sef."

@IbVictan said:

"If Na some girls, as u enter their dm dem go screenshot am post am for Twitter….mumu people."

@Austeiin said:

"That one no be break up abeg....na quarrel una quarrel (26/06/22 -- 01/07/22); abeg abeg...na small pikin fight una fight jarey!....I AM SO HAPPY FOR THIS.....Ada, you deserve the very best.

"Congratulations to you and yours....God will keep perfecting everything....Amen."

