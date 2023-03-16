Two Muslim ladies have become viral sensations after their dance performance at a wedding surfaced on the internet

The ladies in covered dresses and hijabs took to the dance floor in a planned fashion and did similar dance steps throughout the display

Social media users hailed the ladies for their decency as they rated the dance showcase of the duo

Two Muslim ladies have stolen the show with their sleek choreographic dance showcase at a wedding ceremony.

The highlight of their lovely dance performance, which was shared on TikTok by @teamdfams, has stirred massive reactions.

The ladies did a choreographed dance performance. Photo Credit: @teamdfams

Source: TikTok

Making their way to the dance floor, the ladies in well-covered dresses, hijabs and heels danced hard to singer Young John's hit song Xtra Cool.

Despite their long dresses, the ladies could still move their legs and bodies in tune with the song, quite to the amazement of guests.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Social media users reviewed of the ladies' performance, with many praising their decent outfits.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Alagbada Temiloluwa Bejide said:

"I can't get over how beautiful and well dressed this ladies are."

B yusrah said:

"Abeg what is the essence of covering d head after all the dance."

Jaysamuels01 said:

"What it means to be covered and yet deliver."

donatusiruoma said:

"Decency plus swag."

issaabdullateef said:

"The height for me."

Akinyele Ahmed said:

"If you concentrated on one if the dancers, hoping she will turn around, God dey watch you o."

Mary Sunday said:

"This pairing no dey fair oo, the tall, well endowed lady overshadowed the other."

Vivian Olachi ChIma said:

"I love them,ladies u don't need to expose all urbody to proof rubbish point...just look at this beautiful ladies with hills n still killed d show."

Tall lady in a short gown dances hotly at wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a tall lady in a short gown had dazzled people with her dance at a wedding.

Rolland Eru posted the TikTok video, and as of Saturday, December 17, it had garnered over 30k likes from dance lovers.

In the video, the lady positioned herself in the middle of the wedding arena and gave her decisive dance steps.

Dressed in a short gown, the lady removed her shoe as it appeared she didn't want anything to disturb her. Many admirers gathered around her to watch how she was moving her legs very fast and how she swung her body.

Source: Legit.ng