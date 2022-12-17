A lady danced with fast legs at a wedding and she attracted people who gathered in their numbers to watch

The video posted on TikTok by Rolland Eru has got people talking because of how the lady shook her waist

As of Saturday, Decembeer 17, the video has received 1.1 million views as well as 30k likes and 122 comments

A video of lady who danced with fast legs at a wedding party has gone viral and received 1.1 million views.

The TikTok video was posted by Rolland Eru and as of Saturday, December 17, it has garnered over 30k likes from dance lovers.

The lady danced with fast legs and attracted crowd. Photo credit: TikTok/@lordrolshotit.

Source: UGC

In the video, the lady positioned herself in the middle of the wedding arena and gave her powerful dance steps.

Video of tall lady dancing with fast legs at wedding goes viral

Dressed in a short gown, the lady removed her shoe as it appears she didn't want anything to disturb her.

A lot of admirers gathered around her to watch how she was moving her legs with speed and also how she swung her body.

A lot of comments have trailed the lady's method of dancing as some TikTok users praised.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Ammyfavour1 said:

"Thank God say I dey keep far some kind of friends. Wetin the husband people go look me like?"

"@play boy said:

"I love her."

@FEMALE KING commented:

"The lady on black pls hope everything is fine?"

@Silva C said:

"My wife can’t try this nonsense, thank God all my sister are God's servant."

@comfortodoh312 commented:

"When you have mad ashebi girls."

@Favour said:

"I love her, that's how I behave last two months that my best friend got married."

@Emilybliss123 commented:

"I love your dancing step."

@user621655381693 commented:

"This one don forget her mission."

@Emperor AB reacted:

"That babe on black get energy."

Source: Legit.ng