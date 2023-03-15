A lady has become an internet sensation over her daring outfit and fashion sense that left many in stitches

Like one who doesn't care whose ox is gored, the lady sported an oversized polo on a big jean skirt and church socks

Many social media users found her fashion style stunning, while others passed funny remarks about her socks

A lady has caused a commotion on campus over her unpopular dress sense and swag.

Rocking an oversized polo on a big jeans skirt and church socks, the lady strolled into the university with infectious confidence.

She wore an oversized polo on a big skirt. Photo Credit: @beyond_lifestyle1

Source: TikTok

A man stared at her, but she was unmoved. She had a natural braid and kept her shades on her forehead while rocking big chains.

She wore her bag on her left arm and held a paper in the other. The video showing her as she walked past has gone viral on TikTok.

Legit.ng gathered that the clip was taken at the University of Ghana. Some netizens remarked that from a distance, she looked like Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

She_is_princess said:

"Hey give me my little sister’s church socks."

kofi oo233 said:

"What is wrong wid the drip."

Victoria said:

"I thought it’s was Bella shurmuda."

Girlnhanhabena said:

"This girrrrlllllllll. I been seeing her a lot of times on campus."

per_sis3 said:

"She is dripping in her own wayshe feels comfortable with it so there is no problem. Create your own style."

Ghana Queen said:

"She killed it but not the childhood Christmas socksayefro socks."

Be Nice said:

"This 3 sisters socks anka ebi sick for fashion oo if you no get some for 6th March forget your school won't get position aswear."

Enzy said:

"I don’t know yy a lotta folks are laughing. That drip is actually top tier."

