A beautiful lady with bad teeth took a big step to make herself happy and visited a dentist for a change

The lady talked about how teeth have affected her confidence, and she needs to be able to smile on her wedding day

Many people who reacted to her video were amazed that her fiance was going to marry her irrespective of how she looked

A young lady has in a video shared by @drkennysmilesofficial got many people emotional as she visited the dentist to changed her crooked frontal teeth days before her wedding.

While speaking to the dentist, the lady said she wanted to get her confidence back. She added that she does not want to feel awkward while smiling since it was a few days to her wedding.

Many people were happy for the beautiful lady's transformation. Photo source: @drkennysmilesofficial

Source: TikTok

Lady's transformed her teeth few days to wedding

Before her teeth were replaced, the crooked ones were taken out. With a new dentition, the lady was also surprised at her transformation.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Words could not capture how she felt when she looked at the mirror and saw how more beautiful she appeared.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 8,000 comments with more than 350,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

Keesh said:

"That’s nice but the key words is she’s getting married…. So guess who was happy with her either way."

Mesha Danielle Coleman said:

"The fact that he was going to marry her either way just proves what kind of man he is."

ANNESHAADAMS said:

"Doing your teeth 1 week before your wedding is wi*ld."

Vanity said:

"Dental work is so expensive I get so emotional when I see people finally getting a chance to make themselves feel better."

Cabinfever said:

"I wish she knew how cute she is before this."

KIANA LARA said:

"A smile can really change a persons confidence, she looks stunning!"

Man discovered finacee's infedility

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video posted on TikTok captured the dramatic moment a Nigerian man tested his fiancee and discovered she was a runs girl.

The man made a plan with a TikToker (@soniaolauzoma) who pretended to be an escort and offered the fiancée a job to sleep with another man for money.

On the day of the hotel appointment, the man was waiting for her in the room, posing as the person who needed her service.

Source: Legit.ng