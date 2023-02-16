A Nigerian lady who has already been introduced to her lover's parents and getting ready to marry was caught in a hotel

The lady's man tested her as they set up for a hoo'kup appointment without her knowing it was her fiance in the hotel room

Many people who watched the video were surprised that she would continue seeing other men for money even when her marriage was near

A video posted on TikTok captured the dramatic moment a Nigerian man tested his fiancee and discovered she was a runs girl.

The man made a plan with a TikToker who pretended to be an escort and offered the fiancee a job to sleep with another man for money.

People wondered why the lady is still into such activity. Photo source: @soniaolauzoma

Source: TikTok

On the day the lady was to make the appointment, the man was waiting for her in the room, posing as the person who needed her service. The husband-to-be was disappointed that the lady was into such a job. He said their traditional marriage was already billed for April.

When the lady arrived and finally saw that she had been set up and her secret was out, all hell broke loose as she tried to fight the TikToker who was in on it.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sabie said:

"I blame guys who thinks giving a lady money will make her loyal, if a lady isn’t self discipline & contented enough, when you meet her, RUN."

Your boyfriend atm holder said:

"Since wen ona dey date u nor prank her na now wen ona don plan marriage u nor wise."

timidare602 said:

"The time he did the test doesn't matter....the point is why she hooking up when she had a serious relationship leading to marriage...."

CNJ said:

"I always talk am. Ashawo no dey change."

StephanieNC said:

"The guy really loved her. he is so heartbroken."

