A TikTok lady has posted the video of her wedding and it went viral and gained 1.5 million views as of Tuesday December 20.

The lady named Marta said she hard a kneel surgery, but that didin't make her to push her wedding forward.

The lady said her wedding was memorable.

Marta said she had the surgery just one month to her wedding, but said she insisted on celebrating her day despite the pains.

Video of a lady attending her wedding in walking sticks

The video which lasted only 9 seconds showed how Marta courageously attended her wedding in walking sticks.

Her left leg was still bandaged in the clip, showing that she was still healing as of her wedding day.

Marta captioned the video:

"Love is beautiful & strong with the right person. I had a knee surgery 1 month before my wedding but I wanted to celebrate it despite the pain I had, surely I'll never forget this time."

What was not in doubt however was the fact that Marta looked absolutely stunning as attested to by TikTok users who commented.

The video which has 120 comments has been liked 39k times.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user5273245473361 said:

"Congratulations, you both look fabulous."

@lenatlanta2019 said:

"Congratulations. True love."

@Jenny Pinckney Hunt reacted:

"Very beautiful."

@Queenvee341 said:

"You looked beautiful. Congratulations!!"

@Akran Berhane said:

"Congratulations Marti for your wedding, and I hope you feel better soon."

@Fathi Fathi said:

"All love and appreciation."

