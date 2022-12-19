A man whose wife was in premature labour contractions stormed the room and wore her nightgown to cheer her up

The man was captured in a video posted by Officialvie and it has received over 26k views as of Monday, December 19

TikTok users are heaping praises on the man as they say he showed his support in the way he could to support his wife

A TikTok lady has posted a video of her husband who supported her when she was pregnant.

The labour room video was posted on Sunday, December 18, by Officialvie and it has been viewed 26k times as of Monday morning.

The man was on ground to support his wife in the labour room. Photo credit: TikTok/@brownsugar.vie.

Officialvie said she was pregnant and entered premature labour contractions and was taken to the hospital.

Video of a man supporting his pregnant wife in a labour room

In the video which lasted 2 minutes and 3 seconds, the man stormed the labour room wearing his wife's nightgown.

He also put on gloves, acting as a medical doctor as he asked his wife to 'open her legs.'

When Officialvie refused to open her legs for him to check, her husband said she would have opened them if he was a doctor.

He regretted not studying medicine and surgery. Officialvie said her husband's drama eased her pain in the labour room.

The video has so far received 3k likes and 194 comments from TikTok users who called the man supportive.

Watch the video below:

Mum of twins celebrates after delivery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a woman posted a video of her twin pregnancy.

The woman also posted the moment she entered into labour and was exercising in the hospital.

The video got people congratulating her and praising her for her perseverance.

