A Nigerian bride was left stunned by the sweet and emotional message her little brother delivered at her wedding

The bold lad in a flowing agbada congratulated the groom but made it clear that the groom was taking his best friend away from him

He also stated that though he might be angry over it, but knows of a truth that it is what is best for his sister

A little boy's message to his sister's husband at her wedding occasion has stirred mixed reactions online.

Taking the microphone at the occasion, the lad said to the groom that he took his best friend from him by reason of the marriage.

He left people with goosebumps. Photo Credit: TikTok/@northern_hypelady

The lad who spoke in a not very sound English revealed that he might be unhappy over the situation but feels it is best for his sister. In his words:

"I will very congratulate you that you found a very good friend of mine who you took away from me.

"I might be angry in this situation, but this is the best for her.

"Thank you all friends and family.

"I am very pleased to be here. Bye Bye."

His message left peeps with goosebumps and stunned his sister.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Tolabest said:

"Am happy for her.

''This is so emotional."

Rukayat Omowumi Yusuf said:

"O boy take heart dear."

Princess Hikima said:

"Wow pls take heart ❤️Tnx for understanding."

user4138255062603 said:

"To all d pple when Dy laugh OBO say he Dy down don't worry God go shock owna."

user5385197668130 said:

"Wow.....i love thispls someone should like my comment so that I can come back to watch it."

