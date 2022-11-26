A single mum has appealed to netizens to come to her aid so her little son can live like every normal kid

The woman's young son who is physically challenged has a flappy left hand that has made him unhappy

She shared a video of the little boy crying, saying he wants her to fix his hand problem because people make jest of him over it

A single mum simply identified as Yeboah Sandra has taken to social media to seek help over her son's condition.

Sharing a TikTok video of her little son who has a flappy left hand, Sandra begged God to make a way for her and provide money so her son can live a normal life like other kids.

He said people make jest of him due to his condition. Photo Credit: TikTok/@yeboahsandra1

"@Prophet Bright Agyei please God will make a way just pray for mommy @A strong single mother ❤️ Oh God help me get money and energy to do it for him so that he will be happy like others, " she wrote.

She wrote in the clip that her boy asked her when she will fix his hand, lamenting that people make jest of him over it.

In the clip, the boy appeared to be in pain as he shed tears while moving the affected hand on a surface that looks like a bed.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

skymicky1 said:

"Awww my little brother God will help you out of this situation so please understand mummy okay."

officialmonic1 said:

"Sorry dear take heart, mommy will do it at the right time ok it is well."

user7808479957214 said:

"It's okay ,dont allow them to spoil ur happiness lool forward on wat ever u can do."

Akosua Barbie said:

"So sorry little bro don’t cry just believe and have faith that everything will be fine."

Charity Oppong said:

"I can't hold my tears anytime I watch your video may God locates to your helper."

Mama guy said:

"I think he needs sergical Anna we need to help this is not about God will do."

Maame Adepa said:

"Please search on the net,there r some surgeons from USA who attend to such cases Nd it’s free.

"Present his case to them."

Boy with cerebral palsy achieves success against all odds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an 18-year-old boy with cerebral palsy had inspired people with his success.

Ahmed was unable to talk until he was six years old. Due to his condition, he was ridiculed by people who told him he would never be great.

The young man said his mother was also advised to take him away because they thought he didn't have any talents, but his mother refused. At the age of six, he began to talk, although he started as a stammerer.

Shortly after he started speaking, Ahmed began creating videos weekly which he posted on YouTube.

