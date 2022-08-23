A video capturing the emotional moment between a man and his sibling who was to get married has melted hearts

While his elder sister was dressed up for the occasion, the young man seated behind her wept uncontrollably

It was also observed that the bride tried to comport herself as she wiped a tear at the corner of her eyes

It does not matter how old you are, when you are with your siblings, you are reminded of your childhood.

An emotional video showing siblings' love has elicited emotional reactions on the net. The clip was recorded as a lady dressed up for her traditional wedding.

In the short clip shared on TikTok, the younger sibling of the bride, who was spotted seated behind her, wept like a baby

The bride also tried to comport herself as she fought back tears. She could be seen wiping the corner of her eyes as tears still found their way out.

The TikToker who shared the clip revealed that the weeping young man is the last born and added that she was really jealous of the sibling's love.

Social media reactions

esther said:

"My kid brother will cry more his always on my arm his so obessed to me than anyone in his life and I love him so much his my everything."

@Mhiz Kemi said:

"Wait oh I never understand so if I marry I no go dey my mommy house again and I no e see my siblings play with or sleep with again aaah no oh."

Zhannychoice said:

"My brothers can do this walaiI remember when i gained admission too they are all crying like i dey comot for house patapata."

Berry ❤️❤️ said:

"How I wish he will be able to see me getting married but I lost him to this sinful world I know by then he will look at me from heaven bf smile."

Jess said:

"I remember after leaving home for a year I came back and my JNR brother and I had an argument I told him you think I miss you Omo hard guy burst tears."

Man burst into tears as daughter gets married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had burst into tears as his daughter tied the knot.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @arewafamilyweddings, the man could be seen embracing his crying daughter and getting emotional. He then used his hand to clean his tears as his daughter's cry continued.

The person capturing the video could be heard speaking Hausa language as the duo had a father-daughter moment.

