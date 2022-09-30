A video capturing an emotional moment between a Nigerian man and jis kid sister has warmed hearts online

While at his siter's traditional wedding, the man could be seen sobbing softly where he sat and wiping his face with an handkerchief

His sister, the bride, appeared to notice her brother crying and came around to give him a comforting hug

Weddings are not just special moments but also usually high with emotions. A Nigerian man was emotional at the wedding occasion of his kid sister.

A trending video on TikTok showed him crying on his seat and cleaning tears from his eyes as ell as nostrils with his handkerchief.

After some seconds, his beautifully dressed kid sister came to where he sat to comfort him.

He stood up to hug her and wept on her shoulders. His kid sister seemed better composed as they hugged.

The video has stirred mixed reactions on social media as many spoke on siblings' love and bond.

Social media reactions

feehart said:

"This will be me and my dad, and my twin brother, infact im planning that already, cos e sure say e go happen."

Opeyemi Nosiru Idowu said:

"I never understand why people cry when one of them is getting married until it happened to me…I cried like say tomorrow will never come …"

@Ewatommy5 said:

"Is like dis is a new thing way day trend ooh if my brother like it or not he must cry wen am getting married If not I will send someone to step on him."

Mary Bakare said:

"I love the fact that she noticed him nd went to grab him cuss she is the only one he needed that moment."

perfect body by jozie said:

"And you marry another person sister put for your house.

"I love the way they love each other."

Man weeps as his elder sister prepares for her wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shed tears as his elder sister was made up for her her wedding occasion.

In the short clip shared on TikTok, the younger sibling of the bride, who was spotted seated behind her, wept like a baby.

The bride also tried to comport herself as she fought back tears. She could be seen wiping the corner of her eyes as tears still found their way out. The TikToker who shared the clip revealed that the weeping young man is the last born and added that she was really jealous of the sibling's love.

