A Nigerian man has proposed to his wife after many years of marrying her and having 5 children by her

The video of the sweet moment of proposal was posted on TikTok where it has caught the attention of people

Of course, his beautiful and amiable wife said yes to the proposal as he inserted the fine ring into her finger

The video of a Nigerian man proposing to his wife after many years of marriage has gone viral on TikTok.

Evangelist Prophet Elijah decided to give a ring to his wife despite the fact that they already have five children.

The proposal by Prophet Elijah is coming after his wife has had 5 kids. Photo credit: TikTok/@prophetelijah202.

In the viral video, the man of God knelt down as his wife entered their room. It was a surprise for her as she never expected such a thing.

She first burst out smiling in a lovely way before she stretched fort her left hand for the ring.

Why did he propose now?

It is not yet known why Prophet Elijah is proposing to his wife after many years. But a caption on the video reads:

"Mek una see oo!! Papa proposing to mama this early morning, after having 5 kids already. Wahala no d finish ooo."

Reactions from TikTok users

A lot of reactions have trailed the video. Many TikTokers took to the comment section to congratulate the couple. See a few of the reactions below:

