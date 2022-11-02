A handsome young man who carried his bride on his motorcycle on their wedding day has been praised on social media

In an interesting video circulating on TikTok, the man was spotted on the bike with his wife and the chief bridesmaid

Social media users have praised the couple for not showing off, but trying to be happy with what they have

Reactions have trailed the video of a young man who rode on a bike with his bride on their wedding day.

In a TikTok video posted by @Mujunimedardmujuni, the man proudly mounted the bike alongside his wife and the chief bridesmaid.

The relationship between the man and his bride has been described as true love. Photo credit: TikTok/@mujunimedardmujuni.

Source: UGC

It appears they were still on their way to the wedding venue because other bikers were getting ready to join them.

However, it is not yet known if the man is an Okada rider or if he and his wife just decided to ride on a bike on their big day.

They used what they have

Social media users are impressed by the humility of the bride for agreeing to be carried on a bike on her day.

They have also praised the man for being wise instead of showing of unnecessarily.

Watch the video below:

Reactiions from TikTok users

@patmore 77 said:

"In love with the special car. God bless your marriage."

cissy Akky reacted:

"That's what we call true love in capital letters."

@kansi44 said:

"No one really can provide a car for transport. Happy marriage."

@CJEMO reacted:

"Enjoyment as long as you alive."

@Gretchen Rayfai62 said:

"Done, it's really special."

@user8867290433852 said:

"Woow long live and have a happy marriage."

@donnashuemate commented:

"Wow! l love you both. You all are wonderful. Keep it up. I'm happy for you all. Please stay together."

@jazjohnson999 said:

"Have a blessed marriage."

Source: Legit.ng