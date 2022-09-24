A 23-year-old Nigerian lady wept bitterly following the passing away of her husband in an undisclosed circumstance

In a video she shared, a group of women gathered her as her hair is shaved with the aid of a pair of scissors

Mourning her husband, she questioned God when she would be okay, stating that the pain is too much for her

A Nigerian lady, 23, has mourned her late husband on social media following his untimely passing away.

The heartbroken lady is seen in a TikTok video in a mourning mood and with teary eyes while a group of women shaved her hair.

She looked sad and disheartened. Photo Credit: TikTok/@chinyeakaarinze

She lamented that it is too painful for her to be a widow at her age. She asked God a rhetorical question, questioning why her man didn't stick to their plan.

"God when will I be okay? The pains is too much on me. been a widow at 23 Arinze this is not what we planned our kids are asking of you every blessed day, death why," a caption on her video reads.

Condolence messages poured in for the young widow.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

angelgiftifeanyic said:

"We are in the situation but God knows it all, the pain is everlasting but always look up to God and remember your kids."

love said:

"Chai. so sorry dear and remember u have to be strong now and take care of ur kids. I really need u more now."

Dalency Rita said:

"Am so sorry dear take heart....but later consider remarrying it’s ur choice a widow at 23 no way .. u still hv a long way to go."

somibaby01 said:

"The way these women dey shave person head eh nawa oo when will they abolish this abeg...Take heart dear God is with you!"

user3826643345247 said:

"So painful,I can't just imagine me being in your shoe,oh God of mercy have mercy on the remaining husband's on Earth and protect them pls oh Lord."

Lady mourns boyfriend's death with touching throwback video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared a lovely throwback video after losing her boyfriend to death.

She said that she would miss him greatly. A part of the TikTok clip has them having fun like young lovers do as they went to the club.

Another section of the clip has them playing in their room. They even had the same facial treatment at some point. Her video stirred up emotions among social media users who tried to console her. The lady revealed that there were plans to get married before death came.

Source: Legit.ng