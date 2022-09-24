A man has sent social media users into a frenzy with the uncommon location he used for his marriage proposal to his girlfriend

In an organised fashion, the man got his girlfriend blindfolded by his palm to a river where the surprise was to take place

At the river, two violists played the popular love song titled Perfect by Ed Sheeran, setting the atmosphere for the romantic moment

An emerging video of a man proposing to his bae in a river has elicited heartwarming reactions online.

A short video shared by @proposalgh on TikTok showed how the lovely unique proposal went down.

She was already crying before he proposed. Photo Credit: TikTok/@proposalgh

Source: UGC

Gigantic white letters arranged to read 'BE MY WIFE' stood at the river bank while two young violists stood close to the inscription awaiting the lovebirds.

In an instance, the couple appeared on a staircase that led to the river. The man carefully led his woman down into the river blindfolded by his right palm. The man could be seen speaking inaudibly into her ear.

As they neared the river bank, the violists began playing the love song Perfect by Ed Sheeran. The woman began sobbing despite that he had not taken his hand off her face.

The clip ended with the lady wiping tears off her eyes as he finally permitted her to see.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

mya said:

"The way she was already crying before knowing."

Jaquelyn said:

"This is a beauty awww I’ve risen my standards I’m not settling for less."

Nan Akua Breyie Aygemang said:

"Aaah ba registering ur marriage with de spirit of de water bodies hmmmmm."

MaameMansah said:

"On behalf of the awwwn association on TikTok. I say a big Awwn to this beautiful moment."

classickhenney said:

"The fact that she hasn’t even open her eyes and she’s crying already."

Julles said:

"I'm crying on her behalf which side does she always face when praying??"

Nigerian lady kneels to accept boyfriend's marriage proposal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had gone on her knees to accept her lover's proposal.

Taking to her Facebook page to announce the good news, an excited Okolie described getting engaged as reaching the 'semi-finals' and showered her man with accolades for choosing her above other ladies.

According to Okolie, her boyfriend is her king and this is the reason she knelt down for him to 'crown her as his queen'. In the lengthy caption, she noted that it was spiritual and she hoped others learn from her gesture.

The lady who said she never expected the proposal promised not to let him down, adding that she will worship him as her lord.

Source: Legit.ng