A man has married three women on the same day and in the same church in a congregation called the Primitive Church

The man whose name is Byamungu Kanjira Prosper happily took his ladies to the alter with pride in his eyes

The pastor proudly wedded them and several members who spoke in the video sees nothing wrong with polygamy

A Christian congregation called the Primitive Church has wedded a man and his three ladies at the same time.

The church preahes polygamy and strongly believes that men should be able to marry as many wives as they want.

Kanjira proudly took his wives to the altar. Photo credit: YouTube/Afrimax English.

Nothing wrong with polygamy

In viral video shared on YouTube by Afrimax English, the church was seen wedding a man known as Byamungu Kanjira Prosper with the three ladies he brought to the altar. The church is located in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Prosper, the chief celebrant of the day said it is not a must for a man to stick only to one wife, saying he can take more.

Come to our church and get husbands

Prosper contends that the number of women in the world is much higher than those of men, saying it could get to a point where 7 women will marry one man.

He said if ladies should come to their church, they will get husbands. His wives are very happy as they say they are proud to be Prosper's wives.

Youtube users react

Heather said:

"The people of the Old Testament did things under the law. Polygamy existed but it all ended in confusion. There was no happiness there. There was a lot of mocking and disrespect."

Lino Gomic commented:

"This story alone has made the Democratic Republic of Congo another hot tourist destination. It is a fascination."

Susie yeye

"How sad it is for this pastor to mislead the congregation and the outside world. People to join him so that they can marry many wives is off the roof. God forgive them for they do not know what they're doing."

