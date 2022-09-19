A Nigerian man is currently feeling the heat as his wife has blocked him after traveling abroad with his N6 million

The man reportedly allowed his wife to move abroad after both of them sat for an exam and she was the one who passed

In his anger, the man arrested his in-laws with the police but they could not settle the issue as the lady says she is longer interested

A lady has blocked her husband who contributed the sum of N6 million to help her relocate abroad.

The man is currently in tears especially as he can no longer reach the girl who has now finished school and become a medical doctor.

Nigerian man gets his in-laws arrested

The man whose name is not immediately clear got angry and arrested his in-laws with police in Benin, Edo state and brought them to Port Harcourt.

He accused his in-laws of 419. But his in-laws had earlier advised him against allowing his wife to move abroad just two months after their wedding but he insisted. They contributed N18 million while he brought N6 million to make up for the required travel expenses.

The police however were unable to settle the issue as his wife called and said she was no longer interested in the marriage. The police have asked the man to forget the lady and move on.

Twitter users react

@OluwatayoRhoda said:

"I see no reason why this man should get the in-laws arrested. They did nothing wrong. This male gender Sha, you guys are just so wicked."

@candyqueen4u commented:

"Some women are wicked sha. The man should have listen to the advice of his in law but the man had good intentions for the wife but the woman my very own gender hmmm. If your in-law dey advice you and you no listen then sorry."

@JoyEkowo said:

"I know this situation hurts but he was wrong to use police to pick up his in-laws. They warned him. My gender will never seize to amaze me. All this gist go dey instill fear for kind guys heart. But it is what it is. To the husband, God help you because this is very serious hurt."

@Vickrock02 said:

"Na love dey shak am!"

