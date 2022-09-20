A supermarket worker got the two iPhone 14 devices as a gift for his honesty in returning a man's phone

The worker became so emotional as he told the man how his work hours have been reduced and he does not earn much

Many people who reacted to the video of the expensive giveaway wondered when they will be able to meet such a kind stranger

A young man with the TikTok handle @topperguild who makes funny videos has put a big smile on a supermarket worker's face.

While in the mall, he walked up an aisle and dropped a box of a new iPhone 14, making it seem as if he accidentally did.

The supermarket worker said he would give the phone as a birthday gift to his daughter. Photo source: TikTok/@topperguild

The worker who saw what just happened picked it up and returned it. The man asked if he was sure he was the one who dropped it, and he said "yes".

Man gets iPhone 14 as a reward for honesty

As a reward for his honesty, the man gave him the phone in a clip. When the worker said that he is giving it to his daughter as a birthday gift, the TikToker gave him another one for his personal use.

The worker was so excited and hugged the stranger who just gave him two latest iPhones.

Watch the video below:

Netizens want iPhones too

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2000 comments with more than 180,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Rosebest Ishibie said:

"I need iPhone too."

meracisse22 said:

"So nobody will do these type of videos in Ghana?"

Dickson Kofi Amu said:

"My heart melts after watching this video, keep the good work up respect."

Blessing Emakpo said:

"Come to Nigerian and give me my own too."

Izan Ortiz said:

"Oh I am not there can someone send me one."

Janny lytz said:

"How I wish I could meet you and you give me one."

Source: Legit.ng