A Nigerian lady has tied the knot with a man she arrested for God and invited to her church, House on the Rock

The excited lady took to social media to celebrate the marital feat with pictures from the early stage of their friendship

The lady's showcase has stirred reactions on social media, with some joking about how soul-winning is another to get a spouse

A Nigerian lady has celebrated tying the knot with a man whose soul she won for God.

In Christendom, soul-winning refers to the act of preaching the gospel of Christ to unbelievers. When such an unbeliever accepts and repents, his soul is said to have been won for God.

She had 'won his soul for God'. Photo Credit: TikTok/@j_design_photography

Source: UGC

Taking to TikTok, the excited lady shared a video from their wedding occasion.

The couple looked lovely in their wedding attire. A scene from their wedding occasion showed the lady giving the man a lap dance.

She also attached some old pictures they had taken together. Her video was captioned:

"After winning a SOUL for God at House on the Rock church And today am getting married to the SOUL."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

imagewarrior2 said:

"That last bit is exactly how u won the soul in the first place."

Dirichi said:

"Update! I'm hitting the streets tomorrow with my bible."

erhunoghosa said:

"Moral lesson try they win soul for Christ every time cuz u fit see ur husband."

Favoritegoldhair said:

"Moral lesson;try they win soul for God house."

Annie said:

"You didn't tell me that this is the scope."

Black gold said:

"Na d soul win you ooooh!! Congratulations."

Source: Legit.ng