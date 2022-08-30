A newly wedded lady identified as Ndeori Peace Lenu has tied the knot with her husband whom she met on Facebook

Her husband had texted her on Facebook some months ago and they subsequently started a relationship

Sharing screenshots of their chats and wedding photos, the new wife advised ladies to respond to their messages

A beautiful Nigerian lady, Ndeori Peace Lenu, has gotten married to the love of her life whom she met on Facebook.

According to Peace who shared her story on Facebook, her husband had texted her months ago for the first time and they began talking.

Shortly afterwards, they got into a relationship and have now tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

The young lady while sharing her wedding photos, penned down a piece of advice to single ladies longing to get married.

She advised them to always check and reply to messages even from strangers. The proud wife went ahead to share screenshots of her conversation with her husband when they just met.

Social media users gush over sweet couple

Rhema Samuel said:

"See lines nau. My father my father, make my black golden and my hair divine. Meanwhile, Congratulations dear.Your home is blessed."

Abdul M Sisi stated:

"Congratulations and best wishes."

Beauty Vivian remarked:

"Congratulations my sister and friend your home is blessed."

Cyril Thank God said:

"Omo! This guy must have come from the lineage of King David in the Bible.

Chooo! See lines na. Congratulations Opiso."

Choice Ekang stated:

"I will not barb my hair again. Congratulations lovely people."

Bella Promise added:

"Fada lawd abeg make my hair divine. Seeing people talking about getting married through Facebook makes me to ask myself if I have been using a legbook instead of Facebook that is giving husband?"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian couple who met on Facebook have walked down the aisle and stunned the internet with beautiful photos from their traditional wedding.

Captioning the post ''how it started vs how it is going'' the man identified as Okello Peters Izuchukwu shared on Facebook how he met his wife. Izuchukwu shared two screenshots from his first conversation with the lady named Udo Dirim.

Internet users hailed the lady for summoning the courage to reach the guy who was a total stranger at that time and compared her action with ladies who feel too big to chat a guy first.

