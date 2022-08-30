Some three years ago, a woman passed on after giving birth to her cute son and never had the opportunity to nurse him

The responsibility of nursing the infant baby, therefore, fell on her sister who took up the huge task which was unexpected

Three years later, she has gone on Twitter to share nice-looking photos of the boy as he marks his birthday

A young lady has shared beautiful photos of a handsome son who she raised on her sister's behalf.

The lady identified on Twitter as @Azania_Mhayise said her sister passed on after giving birth to a son some three years ago.

Azania said the death of her sister made her a mum. Photo credit: @Azania_Mhayise.

Source: Twitter

She becomes a mum

The unexpected sad event threw the responsibility of raising the child at her as she took it up with passion.

Now, the boy has grown and is marking his third birthday and the young lady took to Twitter to share the progress the boy is making in life.

She wrote on Twitter:

"3 years ago, My late sister gave birth to her son but never got a chance of life to raise him. I became a first time mother overnight to this amazing boy. Happy birthday my baby, you bring a smile to my face."

See her full tweet below:

Social media users react

@ArojojoyeAdeni2 said:

"People like you dey always give me joy and hope in humanity. God bless you richly. May no one cast an evil eye on you and your family. May God almighty continue to bless and uphold you. May that boy be someone great in life. May you and your children too be great. You deserve."

@Silvipurr commented:

"You both are blessed even tho the big pain you had to go through be thankful to God every day. And remember, whatever happens is meant to be that way, and we always need to take the best out of it."

@QowiyyTheMan said"

"Good job and may God continue to strengthen you. One of the saddest things in life is for a women to die through child birth. I pray this happy lad grow up to become a Star & make y’all proud!"

Source: Legit.ng