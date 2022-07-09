A viral video has shown a young lady called Ella crying profusely and pleading to veteran Nollywood actor, Aguba to marry her

The lady said she does not want to marry any young man who would break her heart, that it is the actor or no one else

Aguba recently turned into a 'handsome groom' after he was picked up and offered help by OPM pastor, Chibuzor Chinyere

Another lady called Ella has sprung up, pleading with the veteran Nollywood actor, Aguba to take her as a bride.

In a video currently circulating online, the lady insisted that it is the actor she wants to marry and spend the rest of her life with.

The lady called Ella says it is Aguba she wants. Photo credit: @gossipmilltv.

I don't want a young man

The young woman was seen in the video brandishing a photo of Aguba and crying over it, telling whoever cares to listen that she does not want a young man.

She equally confessed her love for the actor who has turned into a "handsome groom" after he received help from OPM Pastor Chibuzor Chinyere.

He was roaming the streets in Enugu

Before now, Aguba was languishing and roaming the streets in Enugu until help came his way through the pastor who promised to get him a wife.

Since the promise was made, a number of ladies have offered themselves as brides to the actor even as the church has released conditions that must be met by those shooting their shots at the veteran thespian.

The latest video shows Ella clutching the actor's picture and crying for a chance to marry Aguba.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@mizwanneka said:

"This is exactly what happens when women refuse to be uselful to themselves. Imagine this lady had a good start up business that keeps her busy or even a proper 9-5 . Ladies the time is now!!!"

@gkellyofafrica commented:

"This new cry skit update is doing well."

@skippur said:

"She doesn’t really know what she’s saying, she needs Jesus."

Deborah's mother serves food to Aguba in Port Harcourt

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Aguba was served food at OPM Port Harcourt by Deborah's mother.

The woman received the gift of a restaurant from OPM pastor Gift Chinyere after her daughter was murdered in Sokoto.

It was in this restaurant that Aguba ate when he went to Port Harcourt to meet the pastor.

