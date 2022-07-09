Two ladies pull off their wigs as they fight in market over actor Aguba

A viral video has shown the moment two beautiful ladies tackled each other at the market over Nollywood actor Aguba

In the video, the ladies pulled off each other's wigs as each of them insisted that they found the actor first

A large crowd gathered at the market to watch the duo fight as some of them noted that they shouldn't be fighting over a man

Two Nigerian ladies have been dragged massively online after engaging in a fight at the market.

The duo had expressed their desire to tie the knot with ace nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba.

They bumped into themselves at the market square and got into a heated fight which attracted a huge crowd at the scene.

Ladies fight over Aguba

One of the ladies, Ella Ada, recently shared photos of herself doing house chores and it generated a lot of comments from people.

She recognized her rival at the market and they both pulled each other's wigs while fighting over the actor.

People react to the video

Ifeoma Precious said:

"I thought she said that she is wife material, no wife material fight in public, Patience is a very power virtue. I guess all of u are just running after the man bcus of his new found favour, This my gender self can do wonders."

Onah Esther reacted:

"End time,bible said. a time shall come when 7 woman will beging one man for them to answer his name,prepare your life the lord is coming soon."

Eunice Ezeoma reacted:

"See how poverty market the man and Change his story from grass to grace, two of them don't deserve you, they're looking for your grace."

Ajah Precious stated:

"Wonder shall never end, because of money see as una dey disgrace una seif this my gender sha!!!"

Young Arney commented:

"Test of marriage.. 70 days fasting and prayers to cast out fighting spirit... Don't go and best the poor man biko."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that two beautiful Nigerian ladies have tackled each other on Facebook over veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba.

This is coming shortly after OPM pastor, Chibuzor Chinyere promised to sponsor the wedding of the actor and pay bride price.

One of the ladies identified as Ella Ada shared photos of herself sweeping and cooking at her compound.

A viral video has shown the moment two Nigerian ladies dragged and tackled themselves at the market square over popular Nollywood actor, Aguba who was once homeless.

