A heartwarming video has shown the emotional moment a Nigerian bride was seen crying at her traditional wedding

The young lady became very emotional and could not control herself on her big day as she was receiving blessings

Her husband was also seen kneeling behind her as they were being blessed; the touching video has gone viral on social media

A touching video currently trending on Facebook has shown the touching moment a bride broke down in tears at her wedding.

The pretty bride could not get hold of her emotions as she cried profusely on her big day.

The bride shed tears during her traditional wedding. Photo credit: DJ Young Wealth Kelechi.

The tears came down in torrents the moment she and her husband knelt down before someone who appears to be her father to receive blessings.

As the man spoke and said prayers in Igbo language, the young lady started crying maybe out of joy or the full knowledge that she would miss her parents.

The touching video shared on Facebook by Djyoungwealth has made internet users emotional.

Watch the video here:

Facebook users react

Debby Chuka said:

"Na guy wey love us we go settle with."

Samuel Akort DivineBrain said:

"She only understand her tears. God bless you dear."

Glorie Williams said:

"She's crying because she misses the absence of her parents. She's an orphan. That's her elder brother."

Fibi-Pheobe Kunomnok Ajik commented:

"My own be say mek she no spoil her beautiful make-up with tears."

Mbanefo Alex Onyekaonwu said:

"She could be dad's only daughter the bond is much. Dad's right hand. Congratulations dear. Be strong you're not leaving forever. I pray you get a good hubby that will love and cherish you like your dad. Really emotional."

Source: Legit.ng