A pretty lady turned heads with her slender figure in a gorgeous dress with a high slit and grabbed attention at a wedding reception

She wowed with her beauty as she showed off energy-filled dance moves in the glorious ensemble

A few members of the cyber community have reacted to the video, with some expressing admiration for her energy

A beautiful lady in a gorgeous dress with a high slit grabbed the attention of guests with her beauty and eye-catching dance moves in a viral video.

The young lady channeled her energy into her dance as she took over the dance floor in the glamorous dress that revealed her skin.

Photos of lady dancing at wedding reception. Credit: @blaqeyeconceptgh/@shegelabobor.

Source: Instagram

The jaw-dropping dress featured a plunging neckline dangling on her chest.

In a video seen by Legit.ng, the lady's fitting ensemble highlighted her beauty.

Internet users have reacted to the footage, and some expressed admiration for her energy.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to clip of lady

U_r_cute_dats_y_i said:

''Asa b)ne! Now that’s my girl @mrs_agyepong and her hype woman @akosuameyaw.''

Mhyzzlarrlyn commented:

''Energy.''

