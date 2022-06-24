A young pure water seller received cash from admirers after showing off her dance moves in a beautiful video

The beautiful young girl was seen in the viral video whining her waists and dancing in a very captivating manner

Okada riders and some other people present at the scene gathered together as they watched her show off her moves

A fire dancer who hawks pure water to support her family stole the spotlight after she came out in public to dance.

In the presence of people on a busy road, the pure water seller whined her waist and danced excitedly to the amazement of everyone.

During her dance show off, people gathered at the scene and some okada riders were spotted standing beside their bikes while watching her perform.

Pure water seller dances in the middle of the road Photo Credit: @emekaleonald

Source: UGC

At the end of the video, she was applauded and gifted money and this moved her to tears as she was seen covering her eyes with her hand.

The heartwarming video was shared on TikTok by @emekaleonald who rocked a wedding gown to join her dance in the clip.

Pure water seller receives praises over amazing dance moves

@justtreasure8 said:

"Happiness is free I was once a pure water seller nd I was happy doing it then, chai this life ehh."

@nnennaonuabuchi wrote:

"She can danceI criedThanks boss,God will keep giving you to do more."

@christabelchichet reacted:

"hummmm wedding dress don suffer."

@musavictoria792 commented:

"l like her dancing step more video with her plz."

@angelikponya said:

"This is love, she gave her gift to the little girl

❤❤❤❤❤you are kind hearted person may God bless you."

@_ble_126 stated:

"I've watched this video more than 5times."

