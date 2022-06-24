A beautiful lady and her mother-in-law recently engaged in a dancing competition during a church service

In the viral video, the happy duo were spotted dancing energetically as a song of praise played in the background

Social media users have penned down comments regarding the video as some gushed over the lovely relationship between them

A beautiful video of a Nigerian woman and her daughter-in-law dancing in church has gone viral on social media.

Apparently, the woman and her daughter-in-law are choristers in the same church which was not disclosed.

In a heartwarming video, the duo were captured dancing so excitedly in church as other choir members watched in awe.

Their bond is amazing

They both rocked a white shirt and a gold coloured skirt with a matching head tie. They looked so adorable together.

Reacting to the video shared by @lilianneji1 on TikTok, social media users have gushed over the duo with most of them wishing to have such bond with the mother of their partners.

Aduke Sarah said:

"Omo this is what I dream of. Having a mother in law that loves me so much."

Sweetchickles stated:

"A good mother-in-law is so under rated. I don't know why they are rare to find though. Women should do better."

Collins Aitufe reacted:

"My mother in law and me before she passed away. Thank God for life Sha."

Boma Olnini noted:

"God bless all good women out there. For the bad ones, please change."

Jerry Maduka added:

"This shows that they are in a very good relationship with each other."

Mama won this: Pretty lady and her mother-in-law show off sweet waist moves as they dance in cute video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians have reacted to a video of a lady and her mother-in-law dancing in what looks like a sitting room.

The two women faced off in a traditional waist dance move that is popular with the Igbo tribe of Nigeria.

In a cute video making the rounds on social media, the lady and granny started off facing each other before backing the camera to show off cool waist moves. Despite being advanced in age, the mother-in-law was adjudged the better dancer by many people who saw the clip.

