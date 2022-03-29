A blind Nigeria man who works as a generator engineer has come out to share how he performs the technical task despite his condition

The man identified as Chimezie Uwaoma who said he was not born blind revealed that he is able to do the job due to his experience

The talented man however said some people look at him as if he is not a human being due to his visual impairment

A 37-year-old Nigerian man has refused to give up on himself and instead carried on with his engineering craft despite going blind in 2017.

The talented man identified as Chimezie Uwaoma said he noticed that he was having partial blindness in 2015, and then completely lost his sight two years later.

Chimezie Uwaoma repairs generators perfectly. Photo credit: @bbcpidgin

Source: Instagram

He continued working on generators

Despite going blind, Chimezie never gave up. He continued repairing people's generator. Many have actually wondered how he does that given the technical nature of his job.

Chimezie who spoke to @bbcpidgin said:

"One of di biggest challenge for we wey we no dey see dey face, be say oda pipo dey look us like say we no be human being. Base on the experience wey I don gather, na him I dey use dey repair the generator."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to video of the blind man who repairs generator

Many people have reacted to the man's prowess. Here are a few of the reactions:

@kesi_ena said:

"Wow this is amazing .. God is indeed wonderful."

@dididessrie commented:

"God bless the works of thy hands."

@786.emmanuel

"God bless him."

