A beautiful lady set a wedding reception on fire with her beautiful and energetic dance, vibing to Sungba by Ololademi Asake and Buna Boy

The lady in question seems to be one of the aso-ebi girls and she danced alongside one man who could not match her energy

The beautiful lady just took over the whole show with her interesting vibes, turning heads with her stelling moves

A young lady has caused a stir after she was seen in a viral video dancing powerfully at a wedding.

She took to the dancing floor alongside a man who equally showed skills but could not match her energy.

The beautiful lady showed high level of energy on the dancing floor. Photo credit: @sabo24fps.

Source: Instagram

Dancing to Sungba by Ololademi Asake and Buna Boy

It was a moment of awe and fun when the lady emerged at the wedding reception, attracting the attention of guests and other onlookers who could not but watch endlessly.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The lady made massive use of her body, turning and shaking everywhere showing that her muscles are flexible.

Fellow aso-ebi girls watched in excitement, with some appreciating her with a clap. The man who danced with her did impressive legwork.

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady dances inside a market

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady danced inside the market, attracting the attention of traders.

In the video, some kids joined her to dance and show off powerful leg works. But it got more interesting when she was joined by an old man who seemed eager to dance but lacked the energy.

The lady identified as Mary Smart later danced with a trader who held her close. She broke off and ran away.

Aso-ebi lady steals show at wedding using nice dance

Also in another story, Legit.ng reported that a beautiful lady took over wedding dance with her waist moves which could not be matched by any other dancers.

The lady stepped out with other aso-ebi girls in the video showing off cool traditional moves that caught the attention of the public.

The lady who was in a short skirt stole the whole show as she easily stood out among the dancers despite clutching a basket of kola nut in her hand.

Source: Legit.ng