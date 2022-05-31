A beautiful bride has been seen dancing nicely to Buga by Kizz Daniel and Tekno, surrounded by her friends and well-wishers

The bride shared the video on Facebook and it has generated many reactions from members of the public who are showering her with admiration

The lady's nice performance and jovial mood and infectious happiness have continued to warm the hearts of Facebook users

A cute Nigerian bride has shared a nice video of her dancing to Buga by Kizz Daniel and Tekno and the clip has left netizens asking for more.

In the video, the bride was surrounded by friends, well-wishers and aso-ebi girls as they all vibed together.

The beautiful bride did amazingly well on the dance floor. Photo credit: Dorothy Osaronu.

Source: Facebook

Video melts hearts online

Nigerians on social media quickly took to the comment section of the video to shower the cute bride with admiration.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Many were trapped by her jovial and infectious smile which she displayed during the dance.

Watch the video below:

Facebook users react

Timotheos Osas Edigue commented:

"You are always full of life. Princess."

Jecinta Charles Oluchukwu said:

"Congrats sweetheart, your home already is blessed."

Akudo Celestine reacted:

"Happy anniversary to this amazing, wonderful and peaceful lady. God bless you always"

Akintunde Joseph Igbalajobii commented:

"That's awesome! Congratulations really you're so sweet and beautiful, loving woman."

Middle East commented:

"God bless your home with lots of love and laughter, happiness and success."

Favour Ugwu said:

"That's awesome! Congratulations. Everyone deserves happiness. May your home be blessed."

Abigail Ajila commented:

"Blessed congratulations darling. You are wonderfully made. Enjoy your marriage in Jesus name."

Ifeoma Gladys said:

"Beautiful soul, keep being happy, nothing will stop your happiness, happy anniversary once again."

Chimu Amaka commented:

"You are blessed great woman. You are that girl that God has truly shown mercy, more life to you and more grace to your family."

Old woman shows off powerful dancing skills in church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an old woman took to the dancing floor inside church and wowed her audience with powerful energy.

The dance that the woman took part in was like a competition for the strong, but she managed to outdance all the other participants.

When the video of her dance made it to the internet, it was well-received with people praising her positive passion.

Source: Legit.ng